Many families lose everything to road accidents

The victims of road accidents in the country are mostly earning people. This has an impact on the country’s economy. The Accident Research Institute (ARI) of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) has prepared an account of the number of people killed and injured in accidents and the socio-economic loss of the people dependent on them. According to that figure, the country has incurred losses of Tk 1090 billion in the last three years.

When the number of earning people is greater than the number of dependent people, it is called demographic dividend. Bangladesh boasts this demographic dividend. But road accidents are hitting this demographic hard. Analysing the figures of Bangladesh Police, the ARI say that some 54 per cent of the people killed in road accidents in the last one decade were aged between 16 to 40 years. And the number of children among the deceased is 18.5 per cent. They were aged below 15 years.

According to the latest report of World Health Organization (WHO) on road accidents in 2018, a total of 1.35 million people died worldwide in road accidents that year. Some 30 per cent of them are aged below 25. Road accidents are one of the leading causes of death among young people in the world. According to the report, as many as 25,000 people are killed in road accidents in Bangladesh every year.