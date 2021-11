Three children were killed and eight others injured as a microbus collided with a truck on Sunamganj-Sylhet road in Shantiganj upazila of Sunamganj district on Sunday night, UNB reports.

The deceased were identified as Khokon Das, 2, son of one Putul Das, Niloy Das, 9, son of one Samiron Das and Pronab Chandra, 8, son of one Lipu Chandra, of Kolkoliya union of Jagannathpur upazila.