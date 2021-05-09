Mismanagement leads to speedboat crash: Probe body

She further said apart from this, the probe committee has made a 23-point recommendation to prevent accidents on river routes.

The recommendations include providing life jackets to speedboat passengers and not carrying extra passengers.

Earlier on 3 May, a overcrowded speedboat collided with a sand-laden bulk carrier in Kathalbari area while carrying passengers from Shimulia to Banglabazar. As many as 26 people died in this accident. Five more, including driver Md Shah Alam, were injured.

Later, critically injured speedboat driver Md Shah Alam was admitted to Shibchar Upazila Health Complex. His samples were collected for a dope test on the administration’s instruction. Later his dope test report came positive. He is addicted to cannabis and yaba.

Sub-inspector (SI) of Charnajat river police, Lokman Hossain, filed a murder case against Shah Alam Khan, leaseholder of the ghat (jetties), Chandu Mia and Rezaul Haque, owners of the speedboat and driver Shah Alam with Shibchar police station over this incident.

A six-member probe committee headed by Azharul Islam, deputy director of the local government division, was formed by the Madaripur district administration. Besides, a probe committee was also formed by the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA).