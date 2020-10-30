Mother, son among 4 killed in road accidents

Four people including a woman and her son were killed in separate road accidents in Rajshahi and Chapainawabganj districts on Thursday, reports BSS quoting police and hospital sources.

The deceased were identified as Nasima Khatun, 45, and her son Masud Rana, 24, of Sultanganj Ganga Para village in Godagari upazila, Chhabi Begum, 40, of Taherpur village in Bagmara upazila and Badsha Alam, 46, of Jhilim area in Chapainawabgonj Sadar upazila.

Nasima and Masud sustained severe injuries when a motorbike carrying them collided with a mini-truck in Jora Bottola area in Godagari upazila of Rajshahi around 5.30pm.