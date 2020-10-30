Mother, son among 4 killed in road accidents

Prothom Alo English Desk
Four people including a woman and her son were killed in separate road accidents in Rajshahi and Chapainawabganj districts on Thursday, reports BSS quoting police and hospital sources.

The deceased were identified as Nasima Khatun, 45, and her son Masud Rana, 24, of Sultanganj Ganga Para village in Godagari upazila, Chhabi Begum, 40, of Taherpur village in Bagmara upazila and Badsha Alam, 46, of Jhilim area in Chapainawabgonj Sadar upazila.

Nasima and Masud sustained severe injuries when a motorbike carrying them collided with a mini-truck in Jora Bottola area in Godagari upazila of Rajshahi around 5.30pm.

The two were immediately taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital where they succumbed to their injuries around 9.30pm.

Chhabi Begum was killed on the spot when a truck dashed her in Hatchery Mor area in Bagmara upazila of Rajshahi around 4.30pm. Russel Ahmed, in-charge of Taherpur police camp, said they detained the driver and helper of the truck and seized the truck from the spot.

Meanwhile, businessman Badsha received serious injuries when a truck hit a motorbike at Haripur area in Chapainawabganj town around 5.30pm. The driver managed to flee with his vehicle, said Montu Rahman, officer-in-charge of Sadar police station.

Three separate cases were recorded with the respective police stations.

