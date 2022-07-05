Motorcycles account for 40pc of road accident casualties

Around 40 per cent of people killed in road accidents in the country in the last six months were victims of motorcycle crashes. In response, the government is going to take a number of decisions to cut motorcycles recklessly moving on highway. The authorities already temporarily banned motorcycles from crossing Padma Bridge.

Stakeholders, however, sees the government’s double standard policy in such a decision. The authorities on the one hand encouraged motorcycles by increasing availability while they did not make the highways friendly for the vehicle. Moreover, it is not possible to restrict motorcycles easily.