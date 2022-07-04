Road crashes claim 524 lives in June

As many as 524 people including 73 children were killed and 821 others injured in 467 road accidents across the country in June, reports UNB.

Of these, 204 people died in motorbike accidents alone during this period, which is 38.93 per cent of the total fatalities, Road Safety Foundation said in its latest report released on Monday.

Besides, 107 pedestrians, 86 drivers and their assistants were killed in the accidents.