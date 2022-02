He was declared dead at 10:45pm, Shahbagh Police Station Sub-Inspector Kamal Uddin Munshi, who brought Sabuj to the hospital, said.

His cousin Jashim said, “Sabuj was returning home on a motorcycle as a truck hit him in front of Shikkha Bhaban.”

Sabuj, from Tongibari upazila of Munshiganj, used to live in Mirpur, Dhaka.