Police SI, ACC official killed in Barishal road accident

A policeman and an official of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) were killed as a speeding bus rammed into their motorcycle on the Barishal-Jhalokathi highway in Barishal on Saturday, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Md Fayez, a sub-inspector of DMP's special branch and a resident of Raipur village of Jhalokathi, and Emdadul Haque, son of Abdul Latif of Gouripasha village in Nalchity upazila. Emdadul worked at the Habiganj Anti-Corruption Commission office.