Narayanganj mosque blast toll rises to 16

The death toll in the explosion at Baitus Salam Jam-e-Masjid in Paschim Talla area in Narayanganj have risen to 16.
They died under treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), said the burn institutes’ directorprofessor Abul Kalam Azad on Saturday morning.
He further said the condition of another 21 burn victims admitted to the institute is critical. Wind-pipes of many of them has burnt.
Earlier, Samanta Lal Sen, consultant physician at the burn institute, told newspersons that most of the victims sustained 60-70 per cent burn injuries and their condition was critical.
The deceased were identified as Mostofa Kamal, Rifat, Rashed, Humayun Kabir, Ibrahim, Jewel, Sabbir, Delwar Hossain, Jamal, Junayed, Kuddus Byapari, Mainuddin, JOynal, Kanchan, Noyon and seven-year-old Jubayer.
There was a huge explosion at the mosque around 8:30 on Friday night, injuring around 50 people and scorching six air-conditioners, tiles, sliding glass doors, windows, electric fans and panels.
Among the injured, 37 were admitted to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery at the DMCH.
“Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has phoned me to ensure the best treatment of the injured,” Samanta Lal Sen added.