Narayanganj mosque blast toll rises to 16

The death toll in the explosion at Baitus Salam Jam-e-Masjid in Paschim Talla area in Narayanganj have risen to 16.

They died under treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), said the burn institutes’ directorprofessor Abul Kalam Azad on Saturday morning.

He further said the condition of another 21 burn victims admitted to the institute is critical. Wind-pipes of many of them has burnt.