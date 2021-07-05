Nobody seems liable, compensation for victims uncertain

According to the fire service, a total of 957 fire incidents took place due to explosions of gas line, gas cylinders and boilers. As many as 154 people were killed in these incidents. Besides, 2,208 were killed in different accidents on roads, rivers and in landslides.

In 2019, a total of 818 fire incidents from gas, LPG gas and cylinder took place. As many as 25 people were killed. Besides, some 184 people were killed in different types of fires.

According to annual statistics of the fire service, 16,156 people were killed in different types of accidents including fires between 2009 and 2018.

Fire Service and Civil Defence former director general and retired brigadier general Ali Ahammed said frequent incidents of blasts from gas are taking place. A survey needs to be conducted in the metropolitan cities including Dhaka to reduce these accidents.

He said if the concerned authorities including the fire service possess information as to how many buildings are risky it would be easier to take legal action.