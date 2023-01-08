Road accidents kill highest number of students in 2022

Students account 16 per cent or the highest number of the deaths caused by road accidents across the country in 2022, with least three students losing their lives on road every day.

Students waged a nationwide road safety movement in 2018 and they returned home after the government gave them various promises on reducing road fatalities, but roads are yet to become safe.

According to the platform working on road accident Road Safety Foundation, 7,713 people were killed in road accidents in 2022, with most of them dying in bike accidents. Of the deaths, 1,237 people or 16 per cent were students. December saw the highest 142 deaths while April witnessed the lowest 63 deaths. As many as 107 students died in May, 104 in July, and 123 students in October.