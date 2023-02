Three men were killed and one was injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw at Ghosher Haat area on Chandpur-Cumilla highway under Chandpur Sadar upazila early in the morning on Wednesday, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Habibur Rahman, 25, a resident of Matlab Dakshin upazila; Nesar Ahmed Hawladar, 25, a fish trader and resident of Wapda Gate area of Chandpur city; and Mahabub Pradhaniya, 50, resident of Bishnupur village of Sadar upazila.