Woman, daughter among 3 killed in ambulance-van collision in Jashore
At least three people including a woman and her daughter were killed in a head-on collision between an ambulance and an engine-run rickshaw van in Jhikargachha of Jashore Wednesday morning.
The deceased were identified as Nazma Begum, 50, her daughter Ratna Khatun, 12, and Hasan Iqbal, 30. All of them were from Gadkhali village of the upazila.
The incident took place at Nabinagar Bazar of Jahsore-Benapole highway around 6:00 am,
The police have seized the ambulance but the driver managed to flee the scene, Jhikargachha police station officer-in-charge Bablur Rahman Khan said.
The bodies have been kept at Jhikargachha Health Complex, he added.
Police and local sources said five people were going towards Benapole from Gadkhali in the engine-run rickshaw van. An ambulance from the opposite direction hit the vehicle at Nabinagar market, killing the three on the spot.
The two other injured passengers have been taking treatment at a local hospital, they added.