Woman, daughter among 3 killed in ambulance-van collision in Jashore

At least three people including a woman and her daughter were killed in a head-on collision between an ambulance and an engine-run rickshaw van in Jhikargachha of Jashore Wednesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Nazma Begum, 50, her daughter Ratna Khatun, 12, and Hasan Iqbal, 30. All of them were from Gadkhali village of the upazila.