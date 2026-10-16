Two killed by speeding truck in Shyamoli, crushed bodies found on street

Two people have been killed after being run over by a speeding truck while crossing the road in Shyamoli, Dhaka.

The incident took place under the footover bridge in front of Shyamoli Square at around 4:45 am on Friday, according to Mohammadpur Police Station.

Citing eyewitnesses, police said the two were crushed under the wheels of the truck while running across the road.

Mohammadpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md. Abdul Halim said one of the deceased has been identified as Mukta, aged around 20. The identity of the other, a teenage girl, could not be ascertained immediately.