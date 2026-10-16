Two killed by speeding truck in Shyamoli, crushed bodies found on street
Two people have been killed after being run over by a speeding truck while crossing the road in Shyamoli, Dhaka.
The incident took place under the footover bridge in front of Shyamoli Square at around 4:45 am on Friday, according to Mohammadpur Police Station.
Citing eyewitnesses, police said the two were crushed under the wheels of the truck while running across the road.
Mohammadpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md. Abdul Halim said one of the deceased has been identified as Mukta, aged around 20. The identity of the other, a teenage girl, could not be ascertained immediately.
Both were found lying on the road in pools of blood. One died on the spot, while the other passed away at the hospital.
Regarding the incident, OC Abdul Halim submitted a report to his senior officer. The report stated that Sub-Inspector (SI) Md. Saiful Hasan Khan rushed to the spot upon receiving news of the incident. He found both victims lying in a pool of blood on the street. One of them, the teenage girl, died on the spot with a fractured skull.
The other, identified as Mukta, was lying critically injured. Both were taken to the emergency department of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital. Doctors stated that one was brought dead, while the other died while undergoing treatment.
Citing eyewitness accounts, police said both victims lived on the footpath.
OC Abdul Halim said the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) has been informed to help establish the identities of the deceased. They will attempt to identify them by matching their fingerprints.
Police added that the bodies have been kept at the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsies.
The truck driver fled the scene, leaving the vehicle’s victims behind, according to the OC Abdul Halim. Legal action regarding the incident is currently underway, he added.