Motorcycles and easy bikes causing frequent road accidents: Quader
Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said motorcycles and easy bikes are the leading causes of road accidents across the country.
Quader made these remarks during an Eid greetings exchange at his ministry's conference room in the secretariat on Wednesday.
"It's very unfortunate that lately, motorcycle accidents have become more frequent. Looking at the accident data, motorcycles account for the highest number of accidents, followed by easy bikes. Reckless driving also plays a significant role. We cannot ignore this. I urge the secretary to expedite the formulation of a policy," he said.
The minister further mentioned that the lack of regulation for millions of three-wheelers and motorcycles is disrupting order on the roads, highlighting the urgent need for a policy.
"People's lives should come before livelihoods. In trying to protect livelihoods, lives are being put at risk. Those involved in electoral politics often support or endorse this. Easy bikes on highways receive a lot of support, sometimes even encouragement from behind the scenes. In Dhaka, our current regulations ensure that 98 per cent of riders have helmets," the minister said.
Quader also noted that while the Eid journeys on roads have been relatively smooth, the return trips remain a concern. "The return journeys often receive less attention, which can lead to accidents. Therefore, we must focus on ensuring the safety of the return journeys as well."
He emphasized that maintaining discipline on the roads will significantly reduce accidents. "We must prioritize discipline to reduce road accidents," Quader added.