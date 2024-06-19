Motorcycles and easy bikes causing frequent road accidents: Quader

Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said motorcycles and easy bikes are the leading causes of road accidents across the country.

Quader made these remarks during an Eid greetings exchange at his ministry's conference room in the secretariat on Wednesday.

"It's very unfortunate that lately, motorcycle accidents have become more frequent. Looking at the accident data, motorcycles account for the highest number of accidents, followed by easy bikes. Reckless driving also plays a significant role. We cannot ignore this. I urge the secretary to expedite the formulation of a policy," he said.