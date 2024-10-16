35,384 killed in road, railway, waterway accidents since 2019

Motorcycle accidents accounted for a significant portion of the fatalities, with 11,593 deaths from 11,669 accidents, representing 32.76 per cent of the total. The motorcycle accident rate stood at 35.64 per cent. Additionally, 8,358 pedestrians were killed, making up 23.62 per cent of the total fatalities. Drivers and their assistants made up 14.86 per cent of the deaths, with 5,261 individuals losing their lives.

During this period, 587 waterway accidents claimed 1,021 lives, injured 582, and left 369 missing. Meanwhile, 1,403 people were killed and 1,269 injured in 1,228 railway accidents.

The RSF report, based on data from nine national newspapers, seven online news portals, electronic media, and its own sources, highlighted the significant toll accidents have taken on the country.