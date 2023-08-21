4 killed in Brahmanbaria road accident

The accident occurred when the driver of a Dhaka-bound covered van lost control over the steering and hit a standing CNG-run auto-rickshaw at around 12.30pm, leaving three people dead on the spot and four others injured, said Akul Chandra Biswas, officer-in-charge (OC) of Khatihata highway police station.

The three injured, who died on the spot, were passengers of CNG-run auto-rickshaw, he added.

Another victim died on way to the district sadar hospital, he said.

Later, the injured have been sent to Dhaka for better treatment in critical condition.

Legal action will be taken in this connection, the OC added.