Four killed in Dinajpur truck-microbus collision

Four people were killed and two others were injured in a head-on collision between a truck and a microbus at Bengpukur area in Birganj upazila of Dinajpur early in the morning today, Monday.

The deceased are driver of the microbus Manik Hossain, 42, of Road Colony area in Thakurgaon, Delwar Hossain, 45, of Hazipara area in Thakurgaon Sadar upazila, Imrul Hasan, 43 of Boaldar village in Baliadangi upazila, and Zulfiqar Ali, 45, of Malibhita village in Ranishankail upazila.