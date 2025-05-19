Four killed in Dinajpur truck-microbus collision
Four people were killed and two others were injured in a head-on collision between a truck and a microbus at Bengpukur area in Birganj upazila of Dinajpur early in the morning today, Monday.
The deceased are driver of the microbus Manik Hossain, 42, of Road Colony area in Thakurgaon, Delwar Hossain, 45, of Hazipara area in Thakurgaon Sadar upazila, Imrul Hasan, 43 of Boaldar village in Baliadangi upazila, and Zulfiqar Ali, 45, of Malibhita village in Ranishankail upazila.
The accident occurred around 6:00 am amid light rain on the Dinajpur-Thakurgaon highway in the Chabbish Mile area, said Md Raihan, sub-inspector of Birganj police station.
The Thakurgaon-bound cement-laden truck collided head-on with the microbus coming from Thakurgaon, leaving two people, including the microbus driver, dead on the spot, he said.
The other two were declared dead by the physician on duty at Thakurgaon 250-bed General Hospital when they were taken there. The injured were admitted to Thakurgaon Sadar Hospital.