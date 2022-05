One person was killed while four others were injured in a head-on collision between a passenger bus and a pickup van in Panchbibi upazila of Joypurhat on Friday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Sharif Rahman, the driver of the pickup van.

Police said the accident occurred when the bus crashed into the van coming from the opposite direction on Joypurhat-Hilli Road at Bagjana point around 9.30am.