One killed, seven injured in Jhalakathi Oil tanker explosion

A man was killed and seven others injured in an oil tanker explosion in the Sugandha river in Jhalakathi on Friday morning.

The tanker named Nandini-3 blasted at around 7:45am. A fire service team from Jhalakathi brought the fire under control.

The deceased Md Kamruzzaman, 45, was the master of the oil tanker. He is from Gopalganj.