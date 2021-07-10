'Only two staircases in such a large building'

Each floor was separated by netting. The factory authorities would use the building as a central godown. The fire quickly spread due to the huge amount of goods. As a result the workers could not come out.

Rajib Hossain, who would work in the factory, is missing.

"The factory has caught fire and it is burning. We are unable to come out," his wife Amena Akhter quoted his husband as saying over mobile phone. Afterwards, she could not contact her husband, she said while speaking to Prothom Alo.

The fire service officials, who joined the rescue work, said there were plastic, paper and chemicals in the building. These materials helped spread the fire.

A total of 18 units of fire service took 19 hours to extinguish the fire.