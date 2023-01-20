Two dead, four wounded in Sylhet road crash

On the other hand, the injured passengers are Rezaul, Sona Miah, Rozina and Alamin. Details about them could not be known immediately.
Rezaul Karim, officer-in-charge of Moglabazar police station under the Dakshin Surma upazila, said the accident happened around 4.30pm.
The speeding truck hit the auto-rickshaw from the opposite direction on Sultanpur-Gaharpur Road in the Battala area, leaving the duo dead on the spot and others injured.
The injured were rushed to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital where they are undergoing treatment, he said.
Of them, the condition of Rozina was stated to be critical, the OC said quoting physicians.