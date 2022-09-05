Five killed, nearly 50 injured in Rangpur road crash

Officer-in-charge (OC) of Taraganj police station, Sushant Kumar Sarkar told Prothom Alo that the accident occurred between 12:00am and 12:30am as a bus of Islam Paribahan collided with a bus of Joana Paribahan coming from the opposite direction.

Sushant Kumar Sarkar also said that the police, fire service and local people rushed to the spot and started rescue work after receiving the information about the accident.

However, heavy rain hampered the rescue operation. The rescue operation was completed at around 3.00am. Traffic on the road is now normal, he added.