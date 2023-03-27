Lightning strike kills 3 in Shariatpur

Lightning strikes have become one of the deadliest natural disasters in Bangladesh, claiming over 200 lives on average every year - more than by floods, cyclones and other calamities.

According to the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, some 2,164 people died in lightning strikes in the country from 2011 to 2020. The number of deaths in 2021 was 362.

Farmers working out in their fields are the most frequent victims.