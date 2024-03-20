5 including 4 women killed in Gopalganj road accident
At least five people, including four women, on board a microbus were killed as a bus from the opposite direction rammed into it on Chagalchira-Domarkandi road at Maksudpur upazila of Gopalganj district Wednesday morning.
“A Dhaka-bound Global transport company bus from Barishal hit the microbus in the area around 10.30 am, killing five microbus passengers including its driver on board,” said officer-in-charge (OC) Ashraful Alam of Maksudpur police station.
Of the deceased four women, one was so far identified as Salma Zaman, 35, from Pallabi in Mirpur of Dhaka as the age of other deceased passengers is estimated to be between 50 and 55 years.
The accident also critically injured three other passengers of the microbus moving to Tekerhat from Dhaka.
Police and fire service personnel rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies, said deputy director of Madaripur Fire Service and Civil Defense department Shafiqul Islam.