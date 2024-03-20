5 including 4 women killed in Gopalganj road accident

Of the deceased four women, one was so far identified as Salma Zaman, 35, from Pallabi in Mirpur of Dhaka as the age of other deceased passengers is estimated to be between 50 and 55 years.

The accident also critically injured three other passengers of the microbus moving to Tekerhat from Dhaka.

Police and fire service personnel rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies, said deputy director of Madaripur Fire Service and Civil Defense department Shafiqul Islam.