Shibchar bus accident: Two die at Dhaka Medical, death toll rises to 19

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Driver of the Imad Paribahan bus lost control of the vehicle at Kutubpur along the Padma Bridge expressway at Shibchar, MadaripurProthom Alo

Two of the persons injured in the road accident at Shibchar, Madaripur, have died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

This has brought the death toll in this accident up to 19, Madaripur superintendent of police (SP) Md Masud Alam informed Prothom Alo.

The names and details of the two who died are not known as yet. According to DMCH sources, the two were brought to the hospital's emergency department at 11:00 Sunday morning. The physician on duty later declared them dead.

The bodies have been kept at the medical college morgue, DMCH police outpost inspector Bacchu Miah told Prothom Alo. He said, seven of the persons injured in the accident are undergoing treatment at this hospital.

The seven undergoing treatment at A Hamim (55), Sheikh Faisal Ahmed (40), Badruddoza (30), Pankaj Kanti Ghosh (50), Jhuma Akhter (34), Md Enamul (40) and Bulbul (50).

The driver of the Imad Paribahan bus lost control of the vehicle at Kutubpur along the Padma Bridge expressway at Shibchar, Madaripur, at 7:00 Sunday morning. The bus fell into a ditch, with at least 25 receiving injuries. They are undergoing treatment in various hospitals.

Madaripur SP Masud Alam told Prothom Alo, the front right tyre of the Dhaka-bound bus from Khulna burst, sending the bus hurtling through the railings into the ditch below

