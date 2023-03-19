Shibchar bus accident: Two die at Dhaka Medical, death toll rises to 19

Two of the persons injured in the road accident at Shibchar, Madaripur, have died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

This has brought the death toll in this accident up to 19, Madaripur superintendent of police (SP) Md Masud Alam informed Prothom Alo.

The names and details of the two who died are not known as yet. According to DMCH sources, the two were brought to the hospital's emergency department at 11:00 Sunday morning. The physician on duty later declared them dead.