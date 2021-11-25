Protests erupt in Dhaka over Notre Dame College student’s death

Students demonstrated in parts of Dhaka on Thursday over the death of a student of Notre Dame College, Naim Hasan, who was run over by a garbage truck of Dhaka South City Corporation on Wednesday.

In Farmgate, students of six institutions blocked the intersection around 11:30am and intercepted the movement of public transport. They allowed movement of public transport after checking the vehicle documents.

Visiting the area, students of Government Science College, Tejgaon Commerce College, Ideal Commerce College, BAF Shaheen College, St. Joseph Higher Secondary School and Holy Cross College were seen blocking the road. They also demanded for half bus fare and safe roads.