Notre Dame College students take to the streets for the second day

The students of Notre Dame College in the capital city took to the streets on Thursday morning as well over the death of Naim Hasan, who was run over by a dumpster carrier truck of Dhaka South City Corporation on Wednesday.

The students of the college brought out a procession from in front of the college at around 11:20am demanding safe roads and trial of the person who was driving the truck during the incident. Later, the students took position at Shapla Chattar. A huge traffic jam was created on both sides of the road.