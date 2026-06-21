5 Bangladeshis killed in Qatar road crash

Five young men from Sylhet’s Kanaighat upazila were killed in a road accident in Qatar’s Sanaiya area on Sunday (21 June) morning.

Kanaighat Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mehdi Hasan Shakil confirmed the deaths to Prothom Alo.

"We have received information that five people have been killed. We are currently looking into the details of their identities," he said.

Abdul Latif, a member of the Jhingabari Union Parishad, provided the identities of the deceased.

The victims have been identified as Mostak Ahmad (30), son of Salim Ullah of Mazhtaluk village; Zubayer Ahmad (30), son of the late Ahsan Ullah of the same village; Jasim Uddin (30), son of Siraj Uddin of Agtaluk village; Jibal Ahmad (36), son of Abdun Nur of Amarpur village; and Kadir Ahmad (24), son of Bahar Uddin of Gachbari Nayagram.