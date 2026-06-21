5 Bangladeshis killed in Qatar road crash
Five young men from Sylhet’s Kanaighat upazila were killed in a road accident in Qatar’s Sanaiya area on Sunday (21 June) morning.
Kanaighat Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mehdi Hasan Shakil confirmed the deaths to Prothom Alo.
"We have received information that five people have been killed. We are currently looking into the details of their identities," he said.
Abdul Latif, a member of the Jhingabari Union Parishad, provided the identities of the deceased.
The victims have been identified as Mostak Ahmad (30), son of Salim Ullah of Mazhtaluk village; Zubayer Ahmad (30), son of the late Ahsan Ullah of the same village; Jasim Uddin (30), son of Siraj Uddin of Agtaluk village; Jibal Ahmad (36), son of Abdun Nur of Amarpur village; and Kadir Ahmad (24), son of Bahar Uddin of Gachbari Nayagram.
According to family sources, the five men were travelling to their workplace in a pickup van when the driver lost control of the vehicle. All five died on the spot. Their bodies are currently being held at the morgue of a local hospital in Qatar.
State Minister expresses shock
State Minister for Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, Md Nurul Haque, expressed deep shock and sorrow over the tragic deaths.
In a condolence message, the Minister said, "The sudden and tragic death of these 'remittance warriors' who contribute so significantly to our national economy is extremely painful. I pray for the salvation of their souls and offer my deepest sympathies to the bereaved families."
The Minister further confirmed that the ministry has directed the Labour Wing of the Bangladesh Embassy in Qatar to prioritise the repatriation of the bodies and ensure the families receive appropriate financial compensation.
He emphasised that the government stands firmly by the affected families during this crisis.