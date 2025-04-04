Tasnia Islam Prema, 18, who was severely injured in the road accident in Lohagara of Chattogram, has succumbed to her injuries.

She breathed her last while undergoing medical treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) around 12:00 pm today, Friday.

With this, the death toll from the road crash reaches 11. Earlier, Tasnia’s parents and two sisters died in the accident. None of the family remains alive now.

Meanwhile, Aradhya Biswas, 8, who also sustained critical injuries in the accident, has been sent to Dhaka from the CMCH for advanced treatment today.

The ambulance carrying Aradhya left for Dhaka from Chattogram around 12:15 pm. Aradhya had been undergoing treatment in the children’s ICU at the CMCH.