Jangalia road crash
None of the family remains alive
Tasnia Islam Prema, 18, who was severely injured in the road accident in Lohagara of Chattogram, has succumbed to her injuries.
She breathed her last while undergoing medical treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) around 12:00 pm today, Friday.
With this, the death toll from the road crash reaches 11. Earlier, Tasnia’s parents and two sisters died in the accident. None of the family remains alive now.
Meanwhile, Aradhya Biswas, 8, who also sustained critical injuries in the accident, has been sent to Dhaka from the CMCH for advanced treatment today.
The ambulance carrying Aradhya left for Dhaka from Chattogram around 12:15 pm. Aradhya had been undergoing treatment in the children’s ICU at the CMCH.
One of Aradhya’s relatives, Durjoy Kumar Mandal, 18, is still undergoing treatment at the orthopedic department of the CMCH.
Earlier, on Wednesday, 10 people were killed in a collision of a passenger bus and two microbuses in the Chunati Jangalia area of the Lohagara upazila.
The deceased were identified as Rafiqul Islam, 48, his wife Lutfun Nahar, 37, their daughters Anisha Akter, 14 and Liana, 8, their relative Tanifa Yeasmin, 16; Aradhya’s father Dilip Biswas and mother Sadhana Mandal, Yusuf Ali, 57, Ashish Mandal, 50 and Moktar Ahmed. Among them, Yusuf was the microbus driver.
Besides, three others were severely injured in the accident. Of them, Tasnia died today. Among the other two injured, Durjoy is undergoing treatment at the CMCH and Aradhya was taken to Dhaka today.
Hospital sources said Tasnia has been unconscious since the accident. She was on life support right from the start.
ICU chief at the CMCH professor Md Harunur Rashid told Prothom Alo, “Tasnia was declared dead at 12:00 pm today. She was in a critical condition. Her physical condition further deteriorated with time.”
Speaking to Prothom Alo, CMCH director Brigadier General Md Taslim Uddin said Aradhya has been shifted to the Square Hospital in Dhaka. She will receive advanced treatment there. Durjay is undergoing treatment here.
Family members and relatives say Rafiqul and Dilip were colleagues. They were going to Cox’s Bazar with their families on Eid vacation. One the way, their microbus collided with a bus.
According to the witnesses, the driver of a Chattogram-bound speeding bus of Relax Paribahan lost control over the steering while trying to stop the bus with a 'hard brake' at a turn in the Chunti Jangalia area along the Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar highway.
Meanwhile, a speeding microbus from the opposite direction rammed into the bus. Within seconds, another speeding microbus hit the previous one from the rear side leaving eight people dead on the spot.