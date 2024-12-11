Pope calls for ‘mutual respect’ between religions in Syria

Pope Francis called Wednesday for “mutual respect” between religions in Syria, three days after the country’s longtime president Bashar al-Assad was toppled by rebels in a lightning offensive.

“I pray... that the Syrian people may live in peace and security in their beloved land and the different religions may walk together in friendship and mutual respect for the good of that nation afflicted by so many years of war,” said Francis, who leads the world’s Catholics.

At this “delicate moment” of Syria’s history “I hope that a political solution will be reached that without further conflicts and divisions will responsibly promote the stability and unity of the country”, he said during his weekly audience at the Vatican.