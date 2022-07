Five people were killed and two others injured when a truck hit an auto-rickshaw on Mahiganj-Pirgachcha road at Sareyartal in the town on Tuesday, said police.

Four of the deceased were identified as Raza Mia, 46, driver of the auto-rickshaw, Jannat Mawa, 4, Gita Rani, 7 and Shahjahan Mia, 55 of Pirganj upazila.