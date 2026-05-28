Five killed in collision between passenger bus and motorcycle in Gopalganj
Five people were killed in a head-on collision between a passenger bus and a motorcycle in Gopalganj. At least 20 others were injured in the incident. The accident occurred this afternoon, Thursday, on the Dhaka–Khulna highway in the Bedgram area of Gopalganj Sadar upazila.
The identities of the deceased were not immediately known. The injured were rescued and admitted to Gopalganj Medical College Hospital and the 250-bed General Hospital. The condition of three of them is reported to be critical.
Shiplu Ahmed, Deputy Assistant Director of the Gopalganj Fire Service, confirmed the matter and said that a head-on collision occurred between a Khulna-bound passenger bus of Dola Paribahan coming from Dhaka and a motorcycle traveling from the opposite direction. As a result, the two riders of the motorcycle and three passengers of the bus were killed on the spot.
After the accident, local residents, police, and members of the fire service carried out rescue operations and admitted the injured to hospitals.