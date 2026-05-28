Five killed in collision between passenger bus and motorcycle in Gopalganj

Five people were killed in a head-on collision between a passenger bus and a motorcycle in Gopalganj. At least 20 others were injured in the incident. The accident occurred this afternoon, Thursday, on the Dhaka–Khulna highway in the Bedgram area of Gopalganj Sadar upazila.

The identities of the deceased were not immediately known. The injured were rescued and admitted to Gopalganj Medical College Hospital and the 250-bed General Hospital. The condition of three of them is reported to be critical.