Road accidents surge during Eid, reckless driving primary cause

A total of 2,121 people were killed in road accidents across the country in 2023, averaging nearly six deaths per day. However, during the six days surrounding Eid-ul-Azha that year, the daily average rose to over 11 deaths. In total, 70 people were killed during that Eid period alone.

While festivals are meant to be occasions of joy, these figures illustrate how roads often become sources of tragedy during Eid. This pattern has been highlighted in a recent police study.

The research identifies five principal causes of road accidents, with reckless driving accounting for the highest proportion—42 per cent. Drivers themselves attributed this largely to fatigue caused by excessively long working hours.

The study also examined the psychological impact on survivors of road accidents, finding that many continue to suffer from prolonged trauma and anxiety.

Conducted in 2024 by the Research, Planning and Innovation Division of Police Headquarters, the study explored challenges and strategies for reducing road accidents in line with the Sustainable Development Goals.