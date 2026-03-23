Police study
Road accidents surge during Eid, reckless driving primary cause
A total of 2,121 people were killed in road accidents across the country in 2023, averaging nearly six deaths per day. However, during the six days surrounding Eid-ul-Azha that year, the daily average rose to over 11 deaths. In total, 70 people were killed during that Eid period alone.
While festivals are meant to be occasions of joy, these figures illustrate how roads often become sources of tragedy during Eid. This pattern has been highlighted in a recent police study.
The research identifies five principal causes of road accidents, with reckless driving accounting for the highest proportion—42 per cent. Drivers themselves attributed this largely to fatigue caused by excessively long working hours.
The study also examined the psychological impact on survivors of road accidents, finding that many continue to suffer from prolonged trauma and anxiety.
Conducted in 2024 by the Research, Planning and Innovation Division of Police Headquarters, the study explored challenges and strategies for reducing road accidents in line with the Sustainable Development Goals.
The research was carried out by the Centre for Climate Change and Environmental Research at BRAC University.
According to the report, increased traffic pressure during Eid contributes significantly to the rise in accidents and casualties. The rate of accidents is higher during Eid-ul-Azha than Eid-ul-Fitr.
Comparisons with other years indicate that, despite variations, accident and casualty rates remain consistently high during both the Eids.
The report recommends heightened vigilance and improved road management during these periods.
Reckless driving the leading cause
The study identifies five major factors behind road accidents. Reckless driving alone accounts for 42 per cent of incidents.
Poor road conditions contribute to 29 per cent of accidents, while the absence of zebra crossings leads to 19 per cent. Mechanical faults account for 5 per cent, driver intoxication for 3 per cent, and distracted driving for 2 per cent.
Hridoy Mia, a passenger bus driver operating on the Azimpur–Gazipur route, told Prothom Alo that drivers have no fixed working hours.
“Prolonged driving leaves them exhausted, and fatigue often leads to accidents,” he said, adding that pedestrians are also responsible for many incidents.
The study found that the most common type of accident involves vehicles running over pedestrians, accounting for 28 per cent of cases. Rear-end collisions make up 24 per cent, while head-on collisions account for 17 per cent.
Other causes include loss of vehicle control (12 per cent), collisions with stationary vehicles (7 per cent), and side-by-side collisions between moving vehicles (11 per cent).
Psychological impact on victims
The study surveyed the families of 200 injured individuals, revealing significant mental health consequences.
Among the injured, 21 per cent suffer from severe anxiety, 19 per cent from trauma, and 17 per cent report a loss of confidence. A further 12 per cent experience depression, while another 12 per cent endure various psychological disorders. Physical injuries and chronic pain also remain prevalent.
Notably, 98 per cent of respondents consider road accidents to be a serious issue, while only 2 per cent do not regard them as a major concern.
Who are the victims?
The study shows that 59 per cent of accident victims are male, 25 per cent female, and 36 per cent children.
In terms of occupation, 29 per cent of victims are businesspersons, followed by 12 per cent unemployed individuals and 11 per cent drivers.
Educationally, 25 per cent of victims are illiterate, another 25 per cent reached secondary school but did not pass the SSC examination, and 24 per cent completed primary education.
Income data reveal that 32 per cent of victims earn less than Tk 5,000 per month, while 28 per cent earn between Tk 10,000 and Tk 15,000.
The study further notes that 96 per cent of affected families reported a decline in the working capacity of injured members.
Recommendations
To reduce road accidents, the report recommends raising public awareness, strengthening law enforcement, and identifying high-risk zones for targeted interventions.