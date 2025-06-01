Four of a family killed in Sylhet landslide

Locals said the family had been living at the base of a hillock for a long time. Around 2:45am, a large section of the hill collapsed due to continuous rain and buried their house under debris.

Hearing screams, neighbours rushed to the spot and attempted to rescue the family by removing the soil, but were unsuccessful.

Upon being informed, members of the Fire Service, Army, and police arrived at the scene and, with help from locals, recovered the bodies around 7:00am, said Acting Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Faisal Mahmud Fuad.