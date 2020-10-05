RMG worker killed in Savar road crash

Prothom Alo English Desk
A total of four people were killed across the country on Sunday in road accidents. File photo
A total of four people were killed across the country on Sunday in road accidents. File photo

A RMG worker was killed and another injured as a pick-up van hit a motorcycle in Savar municipal area on Monday morning, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Jahangir Alam, 35, son of Abul Kashem Sadhu.

Saiful Islam, officer-in-charge of Savar Model Police Station, said the accident took place when the vehicle hit the motorcycle travelling by three RMG workers near Kalma bus stand, leaving two of them critically injured. Later, Jahangir died on the way to hospital, said the OC.

Advertisement

They were on their way to the factory.

On information, police recovered the body.

According to Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity, a passengers’ welfare body, accidents on roads, railways and waterways in Bangladesh killed at least 553 people and injured 669 in August this year alone.

More News

Cumilla road crash leaves 2 dead

Cumilla road crash leaves 2 dead

Intern physician killed in Sirajganj road accident

Intern physician killed in Sirajganj road accident

2 killed in Satkhira road crash

A total of four people were killed across the country on Sunday in road accidents. File photo

Driver killed in Habiganj road accident

A total of four people were killed across the country on Sunday in road accidents. File photo