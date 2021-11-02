Accident

Road crash claims four lives in Cumilla

Four people were killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in Monohorganj and sadar upazila of Cumilla on Tuesday, reports UNB.

The deceased are Ruhal Amin and his wife Selina Akhter, a college student Maymuna Akhter, residents of Sakchail village in Manoharganj upazila and microbus driver Liton Mia of Nabinagar upazila of Brahmanbaria.

A Dhaka-bound bus hit an auto-rickshaw while overtaking another bus on Cumilla-Noakhali highway in Monohorgonj upazila at around 11:00am, leaving three auto-rickshaw passengers dead on the spot.

Injured auto-rickshaw driver Khokon Mia is undergoing treatment at Cumilla Medical College and Hospital.

Earlier in the morning, a newspaper-carrying microbus collided with a truck on Dhaka-Chattogram highway at Kalakochua in Burichang upazila, leaving microbus driver Liton Mia dead on the spot.

Mainamati highway police officer in Charge Belal Uddin Jahangir said the bodies were sent to Cumilla Medical College and Hospital morgue for autopsy.

