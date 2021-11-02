Road crash claims four lives in Cumilla

Four people were killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in Monohorganj and sadar upazila of Cumilla on Tuesday, reports UNB.

The deceased are Ruhal Amin and his wife Selina Akhter, a college student Maymuna Akhter, residents of Sakchail village in Manoharganj upazila and microbus driver Liton Mia of Nabinagar upazila of Brahmanbaria.