Road crash claims four lives in Cumilla

A Dhaka-bound bus hit an auto-rickshaw while overtaking another bus on Cumilla-Noakhali highway in Monohorgonj upazila at around 11:00am, leaving three auto-rickshaw passengers dead on the spot.
Injured auto-rickshaw driver Khokon Mia is undergoing treatment at Cumilla Medical College and Hospital.
Earlier in the morning, a newspaper-carrying microbus collided with a truck on Dhaka-Chattogram highway at Kalakochua in Burichang upazila, leaving microbus driver Liton Mia dead on the spot.
Mainamati highway police officer in Charge Belal Uddin Jahangir said the bodies were sent to Cumilla Medical College and Hospital morgue for autopsy.