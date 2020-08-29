Road crash kills five in Sylhet

Prothom Alo English Desk

Five people were killed in a collision between a bus and an auto-rickshaw in Chowghari Bazar area of Sylhet-Zakiganj highway in Gopalganj on Saturday, reports UNB.

Three of the deceased were identified as Lal Mia, 27, Bahar Uddin, 40, Jakaria, 30, while the identities of the others could not be known.

Advertisement

Officer-in-charge of Gopalganj police station Md Harunur Rashid said a Beanibazar bound bus crashed into the auto-rickshaw, leaving two people dead on the spot in the morning.

Another died on the way to hospital and other two after their admission to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.

The deceased also include a 12 years old child, the OC said.

More News

Siblings drown in Cumilla

Siblings drown in Cumilla

Road accident kills one

A total of four people were killed across the country on Sunday in road accidents. File photo

Mymensingh road crashes kill 8

Police and fire service men conduct a rescue operations after a road accident in Bhaluka, Mymensingh on 22 August 2020

6 killed as bus hits car in Mymensingh

6 killed as bus hits car in Mymensingh