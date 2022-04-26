Road crash kills two youths in Brahmanbaria

It is known that they were en route home from Madhabpur in Habiganj via motorcycle on Monday night. Sharif Uddin was riding the bike. At around 9:30pm, two goods-laden trucks, coming from opposite directions, hit the motorbike twice, leaving two dead on the spot.
The critically injured Anasur Rahman was taken to National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedic Rehabilitation in Dhaka for treatment.
Sarail Khatihata police station officer-in-charge Sukendra Basu told Prothom Alo that although the truck was seized, the driver fled the scene. A case has been filed in connection with the incident.