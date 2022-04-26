Road crash kills two youths in Brahmanbaria

Two youths were killed and another injured critically in a road accident at Sarail upazila in Brahmanbaria.

The accident took place on Monday night at Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Rajamariakandi area.

The deceased are Salman Mia, 17, son of Kamal Mia, and Sharif Uddin, 17, son of Ramiz Uddin of Shahbazpur union.

The injured Anasur Rahman, 16, son of Sazidur Rahman of the same area is undergoing treatment at hospital. They all were friends to one another, studying at Dewra Model High School.