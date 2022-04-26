Accident

Road crash kills two youths in Brahmanbaria

Sarail, Brahmanbaria
Two youths were killed and another injured critically in a road accident at Sarail upazila in Brahmanbaria.

The accident took place on Monday night at Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Rajamariakandi area.

The deceased are Salman Mia, 17, son of Kamal Mia, and Sharif Uddin, 17, son of Ramiz Uddin of Shahbazpur union.

The injured Anasur Rahman, 16, son of Sazidur Rahman of the same area is undergoing treatment at hospital. They all were friends to one another, studying at Dewra Model High School.

It is known that they were en route home from Madhabpur in Habiganj via motorcycle on Monday night. Sharif Uddin was riding the bike. At around 9:30pm, two goods-laden trucks, coming from opposite directions, hit the motorbike twice, leaving two dead on the spot.

The critically injured Anasur Rahman was taken to National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedic Rehabilitation in Dhaka for treatment.

Sarail Khatihata police station officer-in-charge Sukendra Basu told Prothom Alo that although the truck was seized, the driver fled the scene. A case has been filed in connection with the incident.

