Road crash leaves three dead in Sylhet

Three people were killed as a truck ploughed through a roadside motor workshop at Darbast bazar in Jaintapur upazila on Sylhet-Tamabil highway on Monday morning, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Sohel Ahmed, Ashik Ahmed and Minhaz Uddin Sultan.

The accident took place when a speeding Jaflong-bound truck ploughed through a motor workshop after the driver lost control of the vehicle, said Partha Ranjan Chakrabarty, sub-inspector (SI) of Jaintiapur police station.

The bodies were sent to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

The accident took place a day after another deadly accident on the same highway in Jaintiapur upazila that left five people dead.