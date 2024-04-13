Man killed while sitting on railway tracks talking over mobile
A man was killed by a train in Abhoynagar, Jashore. He was killed on Friday night at the Naowapara village of the upazila when his body was severed by the Kopotakkhya Express train bound from Rajshahi to Khulna.
Sub-inspector (SI) Manitosh Biswas of the Jashore Railway Police outpost confirmed the news. He said that a case of unnatural death had been filed with the Railway police station.
The deceased, Shahid Molla (48), was the son of Ishrarat Molla of Kharria village in Kalia upazila, Narail. He would work as a cook on the vessel, MV Nayan Shovon.
Quoting eye-witnesses, the railway police said that Shahid Molla had been talking on his mobile phone, sitting on the railway tracks at the Mahashoshan area in the village Naowapara of the upazila. The Khulna-bound Kopatakhya Express had left Rajshahi and was on the way to its destination, when it hit Shahid Molla who died on the spot.
Shahid Molla's cousin Sohail Molla said that Shahid Molla had long been serving as a cook on board MV Nayan Shovon. The vessel had anchored at the river Bhairab in Naowapara and so Shahid Molla had come to the area. Upon hearing of the incident, Sohail came to the spot and found Shahid Molla's body had been severed by the train and he had died.