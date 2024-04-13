Man killed while sitting on railway tracks talking over mobile

A man was killed by a train in Abhoynagar, Jashore. He was killed on Friday night at the Naowapara village of the upazila when his body was severed by the Kopotakkhya Express train bound from Rajshahi to Khulna.

Sub-inspector (SI) Manitosh Biswas of the Jashore Railway Police outpost confirmed the news. He said that a case of unnatural death had been filed with the Railway police station.

The deceased, Shahid Molla (48), was the son of Ishrarat Molla of Kharria village in Kalia upazila, Narail. He would work as a cook on the vessel, MV Nayan Shovon.