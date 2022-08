Two friends were killed as their motorcycle lost control and fell into a roadside ditch in Durgapur union of Gopalganj sadar upazila on Monday, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Tarikul Sheikh, 30, son of Bablu Sheikh of Bedgram in Gopalganj municipality, and Apurba Roy, 32, son of Prafulla Roy of Katbarari village in Durgapur union, said Sheikh Md Nasir Uddin, officer-in-charge of Gopalganj Sadar police station.

Apurba used to work at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman University of Science and Technology in Gopalganj, while Tariqul ran a business.