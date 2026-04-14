7 killed as truck falls into ditch in Cumilla

A rice-laden truck traveling from Dinajpur to Noakhali lost control and fell into a roadside ditch along the Dhaka–Chattogram highway at Hasanpur in Daudkandi upazila of Cumilla, leaving seven people dead. Five others were injured.

The accident occurred at around 2:45 am on Tuesday. All the victims were agricultural workers involved in harvesting paddy. The bodies of the deceased have been recovered and kept at the Daudkandi highway police station.