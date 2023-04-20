Four killed as bus hits truck on Dhaka-Mawa expressway in Munshiganj

Four people have been killed in an accident on the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Highway (Dhaka-Mawa Expressway).

The accident took place at around 8:45 am on Thursday at Shologhor on the expressway as a passenger bus hit a parked truck from behind.

Police and locals said two people died on the spot in the accident while two more people died after they were taken to hospital.

The injured have been taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital and Sreenagar upazila health complex.