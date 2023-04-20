Four killed as bus hits truck on Dhaka-Mawa expressway in Munshiganj

Four people have been killed in an accident on the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Highway (Dhaka-Mawa Expressway).
The accident took place at around 8:45 am on Thursday at Shologhor on the expressway as a passenger bus hit a parked truck from behind.
Police and locals said two people died on the spot in the accident while two more people died after they were taken to hospital.
The injured have been taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital and Sreenagar upazila health complex.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Sreenagar fire service station officer Mahfuzur Rahman said a Shariatpur-bound passenger bus of Padma Travels hit a truck on the expressway at Shologhar area of Sreenagar upazila. Fire service members rushed to the spot and recovered bodies of two people. Another 16 critically injured people were sent to Sreenagar health complex.
Munshiganj additional police super Md. Tofael Sarker said they received information of deaths of four people till 10:00 am. Legal steps are being taken in connection with the incident, he added.