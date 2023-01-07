Woman loses son, daughter, son-in-law, granddaughter in road crash

Five people including four members of Salatun Begum’s family were killed in a road accident on Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Noapara area of Habiganj on Saturday morning.

Fifty-year-old Salatun Begum is from Madonnagr village of Hazipur union of Moulvibazar’s Kulaura upazila.

“Road accident killed my son, daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter; oh Allah, how I would endure this shock,” she lamented.