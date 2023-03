Two people were killed and three were injured when a truck hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on Mymensingh-Netrokona road in Gouripur upazila in Mymensingh district on Wednesday night, reports news agency UNB.

The deceased were identified as Humayun Kabir, 20, driver of the auto-rickshaw from Beltoli Dakkhinpara area, and Rubel Mia, 32, from Beltoli Maddhyapara area of the upazila.