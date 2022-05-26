Three officials killed as BUET bus plunges into hillside ditch

Three officials of Bangladesh University of Engineering Technology (BUET) have been killed in a road accident in Bandarban as a minibus carrying 10 passengers plunged into a hillside ditch.

The accident took place on Thursday on Bandarban-Chimbuk-Thanchi road at Jibonnagar area, leaving seven more critically wounded. They first were admitted to Bandarban sadar hospital, but later have been transferred to Chittagong Medical College Hospital for better treatment.