Three officials killed as BUET bus plunges into hillside ditch

All victims were BUET officials.
The deceased were identified as Manjurul Islam, Hamidul Islam and Md Rajib.
According to police and locals, BUET officials were travelling to Thanchi from Bandarban sadar, boarding a BUET minibus in the morning. While the bus was going down the hilly road of Jibonnagar area, it plunged into a 2,500 ft deep ditch after the driver lost control of its steering.
The injured are: Wahiduzzaman, Faisal Ahmed, Abdul Maleq, Md Faruk, Md Milon and Md Majib Mia. The identity of a victim is yet to be confirmed.
Bandarban civil surgeon Nihar Ranjan Nandi said Hamidul Islam succumbed to his injuries before reaching hospital.