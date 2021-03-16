Three siblings burnt to ashes

Three siblings have died in a fire at Chakaria in Cox's Bazar. The incident took place in Sabanghata area of ​​North Harbang in Harbang union of the upazila around 11:45 pm on Monday.

The deceased children are Jahedul Islam (12), Fawzia Jannat Mim (10) and Afia Jannat Mitu (8). They are the children of Jaker Hosain of Sabanghata area. He has another 15-month old son.

The locals said, after finishing dinner Jaker Hossain’s wife Kajol Akter fell asleep with her 15-month-old son in a room in the house on Monday night. Other three children slept in another room. Jaker was not at home that time. Around 11.45 pm, the house caught fire from an electric short circuit.