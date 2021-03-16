Three siblings burnt to ashes

Three siblings have died in a fire at Chakaria in Cox's Bazar. The incident took place in Sabanghata area of North Harbang in Harbang union of the upazila around 11:45 pm on Monday.
The deceased children are Jahedul Islam (12), Fawzia Jannat Mim (10) and Afia Jannat Mitu (8). They are the children of Jaker Hosain of Sabanghata area. He has another 15-month old son.
The locals said, after finishing dinner Jaker Hossain’s wife Kajol Akter fell asleep with her 15-month-old son in a room in the house on Monday night. Other three children slept in another room. Jaker was not at home that time. Around 11.45 pm, the house caught fire from an electric short circuit.
At that time, Kajal Akter woke up and came out with her 15-month-old son. The dead bodies of the three children were later found in another room after the locals brought the fire under control. The three siblings were burnt to ashes in the fire.
Local union parishad member Syed Noor said that the house has been completely gutted. Kajal Akhtar started removing household items without taking the children out in the suddenness of the incident. That is why such a big accident happened.
Officer-in-charge (OC) of Chakaria police station Shaker Muhammad Jobayer told Prothom Alo on Tuesday morning that the inquest report of the three children had been prepared and the bodies were handed over to the family.