The accident occurred around 2:00pm in Chandpur’s Shahrashti upazila when the driver of the Cumilla-bound freight truck lost control of the vehicle during heavy showers.

“Khorshed was standing in front of the hotel. He was crushed to death under the wheels of the speeding truck,” said Md Abdul Mannan, officer-in-charge of Shahrashti Model Police Station.

The body was later handed over to his family, the OC said.