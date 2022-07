Two cousins on their way home from Dhaka to celebrate Eid with their families in Jhenaidah died after a three-wheeler they were travelling by overturned in Rajbari district town early on Thursday morning, UNB reports.

The deceased were identified as Azizur Rahman, 22, and Matiur Rahman, 35 of Shailakupa upazila of Jhenaidah district. Four other occupants of the vehicle, including its driver, sustained injuries in the road accident.